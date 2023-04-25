AEA 2023: Avidyne’s Replacement Avionics

By
Larry Anglisano
-
0

At the Aircraft Electronics Association’s International convention and trade show in Florida, Avidyne was showing its dealer network several replacement options for aging avionics. This includes the IFD series slide-in navigators for existing Garmin GNS430 and 530 systems, plus the Vantage flight displays, which replace vintage Entegra PFD and MFD systems. Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano caught up with Avidyne’s Tom Harper for an update on the product lines.

Avatar photo
Larry Anglisano
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.