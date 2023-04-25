AEA 2023: Avidyne’s Replacement Avionics

At the Aircraft Electronics Association’s International convention and trade show in Florida, Avidyne was showing its dealer network several replacement options for aging avionics. This includes the IFD series slide-in navigators for existing Garmin GNS430 and 530 systems, plus the Vantage flight displays, which replace vintage Entegra PFD and MFD systems. Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano caught up with Avidyne’s Tom Harper for an update on the product lines.