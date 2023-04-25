AEA 2023: Garmin PlaneSync

Larry Anglisano
PlaneSync is Garmin’s new wireless system for remotely communicating with its onboard avionics. It utilizes the new GDL 60 LTE/Wi-Fi/Bluetooth unit and the Garmin Pilot app for loading nav databases, checking fuel and aircraft voltage, offloading engine data and viewing the aircraft’s location on the airfield. It was showing the system at the Aircraft Electronics Association International Convention and Tradeshow and Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano took a look at it with Garmin’s Jim Alpiser.

Larry Anglisano
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.