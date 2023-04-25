AEA 2023: Garmin PlaneSync

PlaneSync is Garmin’s new wireless system for remotely communicating with its onboard avionics. It utilizes the new GDL 60 LTE/Wi-Fi/Bluetooth unit and the Garmin Pilot app for loading nav databases, checking fuel and aircraft voltage, offloading engine data and viewing the aircraft’s location on the airfield. It was showing the system at the Aircraft Electronics Association International Convention and Tradeshow and Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano took a look at it with Garmin’s Jim Alpiser.