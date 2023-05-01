AEA 2023: DMC’s LaceLok Tool

Avionics guru Larry Anglisano was at the Aircraft Electronics Association show last week and caught up with DMC Tools for a demo of the LaceLok. It’s a combination of zip ties and conventional lacing methods in a prefabricated form. A trigger tool tightens and then snips the ends of special lacing bundles that use a low-profile buckle to maintain the clamping force. Waxed lace, used for years in aviation, is easier on wire bundles than plastic zip ties, which can eventually wear through the insulation.
I worked in a USAF job that entailed installing major wire bundles in airplanes. We used wax string; I sill do that on GA airplanes. After a while, you can make those loops w/ slip knot almost one handed in no time at all. Looking at the video, I don’t see any savings of time AND those buckles are sticking up from the bundle AND there’s a string tail hanging out, too. I don’t see this as any great advantage at all. And $650! Won’t be one in my toolbox.
$650 seems a bit steep. Well, more than a bit. A lot more than a bit. Ridiculously more than a bit. Larry S’s method seems more appropriate. (But then again there are folks who buy Phillipe Patek watches for their unborn great great great grandchildren because, ya know, these are meant to be inherited!)