AERO 2023 Opens In Friedrichshafen

AERO 2023 opened its doors on Wednesday in Friedrichshafen, Germany, to a busy show floor and over 670 exhibitors in attendance. This year’s convention is set to focus on post-COVID recovery efforts as well as sustainability initiatives and ways to address industry workforce shortages. The largest general aviation trade show in Europe, AERO spans the segment from gliders and LSAs to turboprops and business jets.

“The renewed global demand for air travel means that cockpit and technical personnel are in demand at all levels,” said show director at AERO organizer Fairnamic GmbH Tobias Bretzel. “This opens up excellent prospects for young people who want to pursue a career in aviation. We support the industry in its efforts to minimize the skill shortage.”

In addition to the exhibit halls and static display, AERO 2023 will feature a series of conferences and a career day on April 21st. Held at the Messe Friedrichshafen exhibition center, the show will take place April 19th though the 22nd. The event is organized annually by fairnamic GmbH.