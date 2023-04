La Rochelle, France-based Elixir Aircraft is making steady progress with its EASA-certified, two-seat, molded carbon fiber aircraft, ramping up production and expanding its facilities. In this podcast recorded at Aero 2023 in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Elixir co-founder Cyril Champenois discusses the company’s expansion plans, accomplishments and where the aircraft fits in the current market.

