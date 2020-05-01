AirVenture 2020 Canceled

The 68th annual Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in has been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The event was scheduled to take place on July 20-26, 2020, at Wittman Regional Airport (OSH) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is currently under a stay-at-home order until May 26. Grounds preparation for the fly-in was due to start on May 1.
“We looked at every possibility over the past six weeks as to how EAA could move forward with AirVenture this year, because it is such an important reunion for the aviation community,” said EAA CEO Jack Pelton. “Ultimately, preserving the health and safety of all who would attend—and all the varying guidelines between states and countries from where our participants arrive—along with the massive commitments needed now for an event to meet EAA’s high standards, made cancellation the only option for this year.”
According to EAA, it will be contacting individuals who purchased tickets in advance or made camping reservations to offer rollovers to 2021 or refunds. Last year, approximately 642,000 people attended AirVenture, more than 40,000 of whom camped on site. The 2019 show hosted 863 exhibitors and OSH saw 16,807 aircraft operations from July 19-29, 2019. AirVenture 2021 will be held July 26-Aug. 1, 2021.
A difficult decision but the correct one.
Agreed, the safety of all involved is paramount. Glad they made the right choice and cared more for their members than their profits. Here’s to next year!
Just note the this virus has affected 0.306% of the US population and you are making decisions for 99.694% based on that… This information is from the CDC.
Another critical thinker. I’m with you Keith.
I’m with you Keith. It’s about time we give choices back to the people, enuf government rules. With the minuscule amount of affected people, the economic cost and inconvenience is a WAY greater issue. We have gone through the bulk of this issue and it’s peaked in most places.
We should be educating the people on how to reduce risk and how to protect ones self. If one is high risk, they can choose not to participate, just like they would for other venues and risks.
The vast majority of the US is smart enough to make their own choices.
I’m with you, Keith.
You have a curious definition of “affected”, Keith. If you are going off the CDC’s count of 1,062,446 observed cases (as of 1 May, count increases daily), then you are saying the medical staff being run ragged caring for the ICU patients are not “affected”. The 2x-10x number of cases which haven’t been officially tested and observed are not “affected”. The people who want to avoid getting sick, because it might kill them, are not “affected”. The relatives who had a family member die from the disease are not “affected”. The people (me included) whose hospital care or surgery is put off due to COVID-19 filling all available beds are not “affected”.
And don’t base decisions on an instantaneous number, look at the trend. The CDC website says there were “30,787 New Cases” between 30 April and 1 May. Your small percentage is getting larger by the day. The purpose of all the restrictions is to slow down that trend.
If you are at MEA in zero visibility over mountains, and your VSI reads -3000 feet per minute, do you say, “altitude is at or above MEA, no worries”?
The top 3 things to focus on here are “It’s not all about me.”
Even if you’re personally willing to take the risk of picking up the virus in a crowd, the point of minimizing personal encounters is to reduce the spread of the virus in the general population. When you and 500,000 of your closest friends get together to swap pathogens (and some will – count on it), you all go home, the bug hitches an airplane ride to a whole bunch of places it doesn’t need to be, and ends up infecting people who didn’t go anywhere near Oshkosh. While the “personal choice” argument has some surface appeal, if you become a carrier you’re making “personal choices” for others as well – and they probably aren’t going to like the choice you made for them, especially if it’s fatal.
If you get sick, you’re also putting healthcare staff at risk – and many of them have died after contracting the virus in treatment settings. If you could figure out a way to do whatever you want without affecting anybody else, I’d say go for it and adios – but that’s not how epidemics work. Stay home, stay safe, protect others as well.
I go to Airventure most years, and I’m disappointed that it can’t operate safely in 2020 – but EAA made the responsible choice from a public health standpoint.
Wow, that’s really deep, except it doesn’t involve any facts or science.
Yes, the numbers are low, as you point out… BECAUSE we are staying apart. I live in forest fire country out west, and fighting this thing is very much like fighting a forest fire in the way you have to contain it. To stop a fire you cut fire lines to separate the rest of the forest from the fire, and just because you are doing a good job of containment doesn’t mean you go home and stop holding the line. We are fighting a fire of epic proportion here and have to fight it as a team, Team USA. In order it kick this thing’s ass we have to keep working as a team to win. I know as Americans, and pilots in particular, we like being independent and don’t like people telling us what to do. But sometimes we have to be a team, and we are a strong team when we want to be. Think World War Two, we teamed up and kicked ass. It sucked but no one complained. I know if you all are smart enough to be pilots, you are smart enough to understand this. No one is trying to take our liberties away here, just trying to get the team together. The sooner we get the fire out, the sooner we get back to business, but not if we keep letting it jump the fire lines.
Following that level of public concern, maybe the governor in Wisconsin should announce a permanent ban on experimental aircraft altogether; for the good and safety of it’s pilots? At some point people need to take control again and live their own lives.
Given what we know, it was a prudent decision. I will miss the gathering though.
Thanks for making the call now!
..Would not be prudent – not at this juncture!
Shouldn’t be doin’ that airshow thing.
I see a silver lining to what we are going through. One of those is that when all this is over EAA will not be able to return to the mob scenes of the past few years and we will return to the civilized AirVentures of 20 years ago. Bigger is not always better.
Let the people make their own dissensions. Go if you want… Stay away if you want. You chose…
The world is opening up for business again and for some reason, someone feels the virus will be deadly in July. Please tell me what the virus will be doing in June, July, August? Someone must know it’s going to remain highly contagious/deadly in the summer so, please, tell us how this will survive when other viruses have never been able to spread during past summers.
Fearmongering is strong in WI and with those in charge of AirVenture…
I reside in PA. It appears those states that were flipped in 2016 are somehow being impacted the hardest.
The inevitable, politically-correct decision.
AIRVENTURE is not just about airplanes and other flying machines that we all love. More than anything it is a time each year to meet and socialize with old friends, and a time to make new friends in aviation as well. We are part of a very special community, with common values. The requirements of social distancing, avoiding large gatherings of people, and in particular preserving the health of older people makes it essentially impossible to hold anything resembling AIRVENTURE. If it were nothing more than coming and watching an airshow, it could happen. But AIRVENTURE is far more than that. Yes, the media has created this panic mentality over a fatality rate not that much greater than the annual flu. But until there is an effective vaccine or other means of “herd immunity,” AIRVENTURE will not be a marketable event.
I’m with you all the way on this one.
Please… let’s not let our preferred TV networks or our politics divide us on this, fellow pilots! Flying around in your airplane is fine. But… Gathering more than half a million people from all over the world in one tight place for a week is a stupendously bad idea. It just defies logic. Not to mention that attendance would be decimated because all reasonable people would stay away. Large events aren’t being canceled all around the world (including Sweden) because of any left or right wing conspiracy. They are being canceled because organizers understand that it’s the only smart thing to do. We are all disappointed by what’s happening. I am in the hospitality business. My business is dying. It hurts. But I can’t deny facts to soothe myself. Until treatment and prevention are realities, no large gatherings. Feel free to agree or disagree. But please don’t question the motivations of those of us who know this to be true. Thank you. Enjoy your plane. You are lucky to have it. I just has to sell mine this week due to my personal Covid19 economic strain. And I’m one of the lucky ones.
You can’t enjoy your plane. Read elsewhere on Avweb: we shouldn’t be flying our own.
I agree. Airventure is one of many, many events that have been cancelled this year. Does anyone remember the Olympics? A large international gathering is just not tenable this year.
Non Sequitur. However as was stated, “it’s the most politically correct decision.” Sooner or later we will have to attain herd immunity, the longer we wait the longer this will continue. Simply the manner in which all viral epidemics evolve every season. I’ve been flying in my high intensity UV light/fresh air flooded cockpit still the safest place you could be (or perhaps the mountains or beach). Be well.
You are spot-on correct. This sh*t has go to stop. First, they close the White Mountains in New Hampshire, and now my other favorite to-do activity is gone.
Ray, you mentioned the beach and the mountains. This week the White Mountains National Forest in NH was closed. All trailheads, shelters, and AMC Huts are shutdown until 2021.
Sensible decision.
And I will not renew my EAA nor AOPA dues this month.
What’s the logical point if both organizations are telling me not to fly nor come near them?
Another sensible decision.
Mark, if you and I are still around by next year I’ll pay for your EAA and AOPA membership fees.
Agreed. I will not be renewing with either organization.
Agreed Mark. I will not be renewing with either organization.
Please DO NOT make statements between the numbers of deaths of flu and Covid 19. The first ones are reported to an all year. The second ones are only known for a period short than two and half months. On the other hand, the proliferation of infection of Covid is, by far, more dangerous, fast and with a more elevated ratio (R0) compared with flu, and it’s worth to remember that one of main causes of infection of the SARS-CoV2 is the gathering of people. As a MD I can attest that. The freedom of people, just by itself, can’t justify causing put the others in risk of death.
That’s why I think that the decision of cancellation was the most correct one
Thanks Doc. I only trust the statements of physicians on this one. All of you are educated and trained unlike most of the commentators.
“The freedom of people, just by itself, can’t justify causing put the others in risk of death.”
“the freedom of people” naturally includes an increased risk of death, even in the best of times. It’s just another version of the old “freedom verses security” conundrum. You want to be more free? Then you must accept more risk along with it. Where shall we draw the line?
At taking an innocent person down with you.
Perhaps what you meant was “KNOWINGLY taking an innocent person down”. If that’s the case, then I agree with you completely. But the flawed logic here is that neither you nor anyone else can say with absolute certainty that WILL happen – you are just surmising that will happen. The day-to-day world we all live in is always a risky place, pandemic or not.
As a retiree from health care I am very familiar with government control. You should be as well and should be one of the last to be okay with this. Life is a risk. Grow up and face it.
Thank you Jack Pelton for not only making a wise decision, but a timely one. As an exhibitor, pilot, aircraft owner, 40+ year Rockford/Oshkosh participant, and over all airplane nut, I am deeply disappointed we will not be able to meet the last week of July,2020. However, making that decision now vs kicking the can down the road till the end of May, will help many make better business decisions for the remaining portion of 2020 now that Airventure 2020 is now officially cancelled. Many companies were in a holding pattern to determine the next course of business decisions, including marketing and sales, waiting to see if Oshkosh was going to happen this year. Many aviation company’s profitability largely comes from participating at Oshkosh. My employment, or lack of it right now, is determined by participating at Oshkosh.
Yeah it really hurts financially…a real understatement. But there is no question that a disease that shuts down the global economy killing 65K+ and climbing in the US alone in less than 7 weeks, will be far from over by the end of July. Even if we “flatten the new Covid-19 curve of new infections by the end of June, I am sure we will have a fatality rate exceeding 100,000 US citizens by the end of July.
Under those circumstances, putting 600,000+ people together would be medically ludicrous, and politically. financially, litigation-wise, and publicly suicidal for the EAA organization itself.
Well said, Jim H. We can be sad. We can be mad. But we can’t really question the business decision Mr Pelton announced on behalf of EAA. Which is what the article was principally about. People are drawn to opine on all kinds of other things and to throw mud at each other. But keeping responses to the substance of the article is probably wise.
Can’t belive they “caved in” to the pressure from Nancy to keep our people locked down and dependent on government handouts instead of jobs. It’s time to get this country back to normal! The government knew when the national speed limit was raised from 55 to 70 that tens of thousands more people would die as a result, but the did it anyway. More people are dying from suicide in my county now than Covid-19 because they’ve lost their jobs, retirement and homes. The risk to the general public at Airventure would have been minimal. Certainly less than the risk of driving there in an automobile! I thought the aviation crowd had more sense. Evidently not.
Absolutely right.
As Jack stated, the first volunteers typically arrive in early May. At this time the situation is still in flux in many areas of the country and the world. Airventure needs all its volunteers and to expect them to start work while being uncertain of who may or may not develop life-threatening symptoms from exposure is not reasonable. At this time, I think the decision to cancel was the appropriate one. If the event was later in the year and the volunteers started working later as well, a different decision would likely have been appropriate.
Brothers and Sisters in Aviation: 1) Please please please stop using emotional arguments, bad mathematical examples (especially if you don’t understand basic statistics), and especially your political persuasion in your judgements pertaining to the covid crisis. I would hope we as aviators put our highest trust in science and engineering. If you didn’t, you would never get in an airplane let alone attempt operate one. The thing about science is that it is the closest we have to the truth as humans can get, and can only be refuted by better science. Science is not refuted by your favorite politician, cute analogies or stirring sound bites, and will affect you whether or not you believe it, or like it. OK? 2) I’m just as big a personal freedom guy as the next, and also view any government, any authority, or anyone with perceived or real power with a great deal of skepticism. We all should. 3) No political party has a monopoly on good or bad people. We should not judge each other on our personal politics. We should judge each other on our acts. 4) now to the wisdom/stupidity of Canceling Airventure or anything related to covid for that matter, flying your airplane, wearing a mask, going to a rally, etc. The good Dr. commented above on the R0, which is the rate of infection for this virus. It is the highest rate that we have seen in modern times. There is no vaccine yet. Covid 19 is deadly, not so much from the statistics of mortality for a single individual, but because of the high R0 and the long time (relatively for other viruses) that people are infected and can spread the disease, before anyone can even realize it. That where the deadly part comes in. May not be as deadly to one individual as say ebola, but infects WAY more numbers of people. So even a small fraction of a number can be a BIG number when it’s the fraction of a REALLY REALLY REALLY BIG number. As such, it requires the COMMUNITY to act together to defeat it. There are things more important than the individual, rugged as though we all may image ourselves to be, independent as we all want to be, smart as we all think we are. If you think this is a mass conspiracy, how feeble we all must be as a group. The facts just don’t add up to a conspiracy at any level, and until we become a pure dictatorship, I don’t think any party could pull of ANY reasonable conspiracy given our distrust of each other. So my suggestion is to try to think, like a scientist, but stay calm, try to keep in mind that the greatness of our country is our basic goodness and most people’s dedication to something bigger than themselves. 5) So go! Enjoy all your toys, your life as you see fit, just please try not to needlessly put others at risk based on the best scientific knowledge, not the blue or red channel PLEASE, and certainly not on your own calculations, unless you are an epidemiologist, OK? We all have friends and family that may be impacted by someone else correctly, however very selfishly, exercising their rights! Taking care of each other and just being old school “neighborly” is not weakness.
EAA PLEASE READ: As a flying FDM, I need to work for a living and miss out on many of the alphabet group’s conventions. I do enjoy streaming the events when possible. I challenge EAA to stream some of the great events (Theater in the Woods, maybe some performances, sell commercials to sponsors…) and move this event in some form to the web. Who knows, maybe AirVenture will get exposure to people who wouldn’t normally attend.
EAA already streams many of the events. I know because I have watched much of AirVenture from my hotel rooms while on the road. Give (sell) the world something, you may be surprised by what you learn.
Like an EAA satellite tv program. “Aviation Education Channel“. How to build X planes and more. Great idea.
“Gathering more than half a million people from all over the world in one tight place for a week is a stupendously bad idea. It just defies logic.” Agree. Following that logic, we should evacuate New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut!
Actually, I applaud Pelton for making the call. There is just no place available to keep “social distance” with that many people crammed into one place–and it doesn’t take many infected people to not only infect attendees–but to have THOSE recently infected spread it throughout the U.S. and the world.
What I WOULD HAVE LIKED PELTON TO SAY would be something like “Airventure is not EAA. Founder Paul Poberezny recognized that this is a “bottom up” organization–where builders and pilots could learn from each other–and meet each other–that’s why he created “Chapters.” A lot of work can be accomplished safely at local chapters, and that’s why we are creating programs and videos for those local chapters. Our mission will be to continue the work of EAA and its Divisions through “work from home” videos for the next year–“UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN!”
Cancelling Air Venture is the sole right of the EAA. Personally I think it is a good idea, but, I like everyone else commenting on this thread don’t get a vote.
Where you do get a vote is how you as an individual, want to support sport aviation going forward. Personally I hope to be part of the rebuilding of recreational flying at my home airport where I can again introduce when safe and appropriate, new people, especially young people, to the joys of flying and attend a great Air Venture next year
Hopefully the ‘evacuate the tri-state area’ comment was a dumb joke. There is a big difference between choosing to invite a half million people to a week-long party at an airfield in WI and disbursing tens of millions of tri-staters from their homes to…. ummmm…where exactly? Huh? John C. had it right. I’m as skeptical of govmint malfeasance and incompetence as anyone. But not everything fits into a neat little red or blue box. This is one of those things that doesn’t. Try to ignore the politicians and TV talking heads on BOTH sides—from the prez on down—trying to make hay on this. Just use your logic and do the right thing to keep yourself and your community safe.
Does anyone remember exactly why Jack Pelton is the head of EAA? Huh? The outfit was on its way out and needed decisive leadership not only financially but also as an organization. He volunteered and stepped in and help right the ship with a change of leadership at the board level. He was criticized and in some places pilloried but he was right then and absolutely right now. Good decisions are made with good information and when you simply don’t have it you have to stop digging the hole deeper. Any real leader knows this. Can any of us say he knows how many people would come this year? Knows how many are infected (and there will be people coming who are infected and don’t know it or know it yet) and from where they are coming from? How many members or the public that will later leave and will be taking infection home with them? Are members from NYC, Georgia, Italy, or China coming and what does that mean? Can EAA get liability insurance for this or what about any insurance at all under the present circumstances? Would any of us run an event like this with NO insurance? How many military and what aircraft are coming while nearly every base is quarantined right now? Boeing, Airbus, and Aeroshell don’t have a dime right now so what airplanes are going to be in Boeing Square? How many show acts are coming and what happens if they cancel? Are the type groups officially showing up and in what numbers? How many FAA controllers can you come up with while tower hours are being reduced? How many vendors are showing up when most are continuing to work from home? How much food do you plan on buying when too little creates problems and too much can kill the event budget? Where are you going to cook it and how close is everyone going sit from each other? What medical services do you provide to folks while they are there? Do you have testing available for the volunteers when you don’t have enough for the medical staff at the local hospitals? Do you measure temperatures at the seminars? Make everyone use Purile if they touch anything? How many wash stations do you have throughout the field? Mandatory masks? How might this event harm the local community if things go wrong? How many volunteers can I get and when and how do I protect them as well? These simple logistics alone could harm the event and lets not even talk about what might happen later by EAA pulling a big financial loss and what that means to running EAA programs throughout the year especially if markets take big losses which is more than likely. EAA would be burning up its reserve funds which are just as finite as any of ours are. Screw up badly like a lot of people are doing right now and EAA the way we know it will simply go away. I can’t explain it any clearer than this.
The Captain and officers on a well run ship don’t make decisions that only the engineering section or the mess likes but for the whole ship and its survival. That means all of us. Jack seems to know this better than most and I will cut him all the slack he and the board needs to make absolutely certain that this organization and this important event that everyone is so worked up about happens in the way that all of us are used to next year. I’ll buy the first beer at sundown in the North Forty in 2021.