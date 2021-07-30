Avidyne Corporation is teaming up with artificial intelligence (AI) software company Daedalean to develop, manufacture and certify AI-based airborne systems for aviation. The initial offering, to be called the Avidyne PilotEye Vision System, is designed to serve as a “never-tired, never-distracted second set of eyes” that will scan for and identify everything from traffic and airborne hazards to potential emergency landing sites.
