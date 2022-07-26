Home Multimedia Video of the Week AirVenture 2022: ArrivalsAir Shows & EventsAirVentureMultimediaVideo of the WeekAirVenture 2022: ArrivalsBy Mariano Rosales - July 25, 20221PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin Mariano Rosales catalogs a busy day of aircraft arrivals at AirVenture 2022 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.1 COMMENTGreat to see you Mariano. I enjoyed this… Log in to leave a commentLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment AVweb InsiderSubmit Your Press ReleaseNothing To Fear But Everything Itself AVWeb Insider Paul Berge - July 24, 2022 Some things you should fear, others not so much. How to tell the difference? Don't ask us, we're screaming, too. Read moreFeatured Video AirVentureAirVenture 2022: Kodiak 900 Larry Anglisano - July 25, 2022 On opening day at AirVenture 2022 in Oshkosh, Daher revealed its newly certified Kodiak 900 turboprop single. It isn't a replacement for the successful...
