AirVenture 2022: ForeFlight Sentry Plus

At AirVenture 2022 at Oshkosh, ForeFlight was showing a new portable ADS-B receiver called the Sentry Plus, which has decent battery life and better power management, plus a new digital display. The company was also showing some useful features to the Mobile app, including an enhanced weight and balance utility and hazard awareness for preflight planning. Larry Anglisano stopped by the ForeFlight booth and prepared this product minute video.