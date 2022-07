On opening day at AirVenture 2022 in Oshkosh, Daher revealed its newly certified Kodiak 900 turboprop single. It isn’t a replacement for the successful Kodiak 100, but instead joins the model lineup with more speed, more cabin space and more refinement. For this video, Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano took a look at the new Kodiak 900 with Daher’s Mark Brown.