Avidyne has been quietly working on it’s next-generation flight displays it calls Vantage, which is a suite of 12.5-inch hybrid touch PFD and MFD screens. These are intended to replace—via STC—the Entegra displays in early-gen Cirrus models. It won’t be selling them until sometime in 2022, but it’s showing them at AirVenture 2021 at Oshkosh. In this video, Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano gives a preview.