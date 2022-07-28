Boeing’s ecoDemonstrator At AirVenture

AirVenture is supposed to be a general aviation show but the fact that it punches way above its weight is proven by companies like Boeing and Airbus parking their best in the square all week. This year, Boeing is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their ecoDemonstrator technology test bed. The ecoDemonstrator showcases Boeing’s work on sustainable aircraft design features for the airline industry, with a focus on saving fuel and reducing carbon emissions. For more on the program, see the ecoDemonstrator site.