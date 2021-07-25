As it has with its SR piston line, Cirrus Aircraft has been making incremental upgrades to its SF-50 Vision Jet, which includes Safe Return emergency landing system and autothrottle. Ahead of AirVenture 2021, the company announced the Vision Jet G2+. It has more takeoff thrust, which puts shorter runways in the flight profile, plus an airliner-caliber cabin Wi-Fi system from Gogo. For this video, Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano joined up with Matt Bergwall from Cirrus for a look at the G2+.