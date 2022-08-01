EAA Reports Record Crowds At AirVenture 2022

Approximately 650,000 people attended EAA AirVenture 2022 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, last week, according to the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). The number is a new record for the organization’s annual fly-in, which set its previous attendance record in 2019 with 642,000 visitors. EAA cited good weather, the return of international visitors following the lifting of COVID-related travel restrictions and programs such as the flight displays associated with 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force as contributing factors to this year’s crowds.

“We introduced a tagline of ‘Unlike Anything Else’ for this year’s AirVenture event and 2022’s fly-in proved to truly be unlike anything else,” said EAA CEO and Chairman Jack Pelton. “We had seven days of nearly perfect weather, along with this year’s programs and activities, which brought out people and airplanes in numbers that we haven’t seen before.”

In addition to 803 commercial exhibitors, EAA reported that more than 10,000 aircraft came to the area for the show, with Oshkosh’s Wittman Regional Airport (OSH) seeing 18,684 aircraft operations between July 21 and 31. 3,226 show planes were onsite including 1,375 in vintage aircraft parking, 1,156 homebuilt aircraft, 369 warbirds, 137 ultralights, 87 seaplanes, 77 aerobatic aircraft and 25 rotorcraft. EAA further noted that more than 5,000 volunteers contributed over 250,000 hours for the event.