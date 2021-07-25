Autonomi is Garmin’s smart autonomous tech for GA airplanes and among other features includes emergency Autoland, and now a trickle-down feature called Smart Glide. During an engine power loss, Smart Glide is designed to navigate to the most suitable airfield after the pilot activates the function with a panel-mounted switch or with the Direct-To button on Garmin’s GTN TXi navigator. If you can’t make the airport, it will tell you, and when coupled to an autopilot, it will pitch to the best-glide airspeed and fly to the runway environment. It’s Garmin’s major announcement at AirVenture 2021 at Oshkosh and in this video Garmin’s Kyle Ludwick gives an overview.