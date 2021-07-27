Meet The Author… And Buy A Book

KITPLANES editor-at-Large Paul Dye will be selling a limited supply of his book, Shuttle, Houston: My Life in the Center Seat of Mission Control, at the Belvoir Publications/KITPLANES booth on the north wall of Hangar A at AirVenture all week. Dye plans to be at the booth 11 – 12 each day and books can be purchased whenever the booth is open. The cost of the book at the show is $25. Order forms to have a signed book shipped home will be available all week.

AVweb’s review of Shuttle, Houston can be found at www.avweb.com/features/book-review-shuttle-houston.