Pilot Proficiency Center Moves To New Location For AirVenture 2022

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has announced that the Pilot Proficiency Center will be moving to a new spot next to the EAA Aviation Museum for AirVenture 2022. The Center was previously located in a tent at the Four Corners on the AirVenture grounds. Pilot Proficiency Center programming during the show will include half-day clinics with breakout sessions on topics such as killer procedures, learning to turn, backcountry awareness, the art of IFR, CFI-to-CFI, stick and rudder skills and the amateur-built flight test experience.

“This new location offers pilots expanded opportunities to do deep-dives on scenarios and subjects that will make them better aviators, led by some of the leading instructors in the nation,” said Jeremy Desruisseaux, EAA director of flight proficiency. “The new facilities in the EAA Aviation Center also give participants a top-notch location that is a year-round presence, allowing for enhanced experiences for those who are a part of this valuable program.”

EAA says it will publish complete schedules of topics and speakers shortly. Registration, which is not yet officially open, is required to attend the free Pilot Proficiency Center programs. AirVenture 2022 is scheduled to take place from July 25 to July 31 at Wittman Regional Airport (OSH) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.