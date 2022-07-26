Tailwind Technologies Combines Brands To Form Hartzell Aviation

Tailwind Technologies announced at AirVenture 2022 that it has combined Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech to form Hartzell Aviation. According to the company, the rebranding “reinforces the three organizations’ core competencies and their joint pursuit of improving General Aviation.” The organizations will continue to focus on the areas they specialize in and operate independently as part of Hartzell Aviation.

“The independent operating companies and products under the Hartzell Aviation banner will carry on a strong and rich tradition, with a history dating back to the Wright Brothers when Orville encouraged his neighbor Robert N. Hartzell to begin manufacturing airplane propellers,” said company president James W. Brown III.

Hartzell also announced at the show that Hartzell Aerospace Welding has acquired Acorn Welding, which is located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Hartzell Aviation says the acquisition of Acorn will bring “a line of almost 100 new manufactured products, aircraft exhaust, and engine mounts for over 50 aircraft makes and 270 models, and 750 fabrication fixtures.” Founded in 1917, Hartzell Aviation flagship company Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio.