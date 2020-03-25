AOPA Postpones Casper Fly-In

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) has postponed its Casper, Wyoming, fly-in until next year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The event was scheduled to take place June 19 and 20 at the Casper/Natrona County International Airport (CPR). According to AOPA, it will be issuing full refunds to everyone registered for the fly-in.

“We continue to monitor the very dynamic situation surrounding the COVID-19 crisis and felt it prudent, with so many moving parts, to make an early decision to reschedule the AOPA Casper Fly-In and allow all organizations involved time to make appropriate plans,” said AOPA senior director of outreach and events Chris Eads. “We all hope things return to normal by early summer but recognize the potential for the CDC to have additional recommendations as this situation unfolds.”

The Casper Fly-In will now be held June 18 and 19, 2021. As previously reported by AVweb, AOPA also postponed its event San Marcos, Texas, which was scheduled for May 29-30. The organization’s Rochester, New York, fly-in is expected to take place as planned on Sept. 11-12.