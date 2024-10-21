Bombardier Sets Record-Setting Record
NAA President Amy Marino Spowart joined Bombardier executives to mark 60 speed records for the Global 7500.
Bombardier has begun production of its new flagship Global 8000 and expects deliveries of the speedy large-cabin bizjet to begin in 2025. At a news conference at NBAA-BACE on Monday, Executive VP Jean-Christophe Gallagher said the Global 8000 has set 60 speed records ratified by the National Aeronautics Association, which, in itself, is a record number of records.
The string of successes is in contrast to a cash-poor Bombardier that divested of all of its various divisions, from waterbombers to trains, to concentrate solely on its profitable line of business jets. CEO Eric Martel said company revenues exceeded $5 billion this year and will top $8 billion by 2030.
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
