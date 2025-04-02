Bose Highlights Top Attributes of A30 Aviation Headset

Bose came to Sun ‘n Fun this year with the message that it continues to focus on its three main attributes: superior comfort; noise cancelation; and enhanced clarity in communications. First introduced in 2023, the Bose A30 aviation headset is designed to minimize pilot fatigue from pressure and noise, while leveraging its fully digital processing system to maximize clarity in communications.

Head of Global Aviation and Americas Specialty & Regional Partnerships Mike Dodge explained to AVWeb that the digital processing “localizes” each voice’s vocal range and enhances that range for maximum clarity. It achieves this, in part, by analyzing frequency and other sound characteristics to boost them and ensure that the words come through as clearly as possible.

In addition, Dodge added, the A30’s firmware can be updated when improved software is developed, “future-proofing” the headset. “It’s not like your phone where you have to update the firmware every three months,” he told AVWeb, “but if improved software comes along, there’s a mini-USB plug in the power module for firmware updates.”