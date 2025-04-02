NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Bose Highlights Top Attributes of A30 Aviation Headset

Focus is on comfort, noise attenuation, and clarity

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: Bose

Bose came to Sun ‘n Fun this year with the message that it continues to focus on its three main attributes: superior comfort; noise cancelation; and enhanced clarity in communications. First introduced in 2023, the Bose A30 aviation headset is designed to minimize pilot fatigue from pressure and noise, while leveraging its fully digital processing system to maximize clarity in communications.

Head of Global Aviation and Americas Specialty & Regional Partnerships Mike Dodge explained to AVWeb that the digital processing “localizes” each voice’s vocal range and enhances that range for maximum clarity. It achieves this, in part, by analyzing frequency and other sound characteristics to boost them and ensure that the words come through as clearly as possible.

In addition, Dodge added, the A30’s firmware can be updated when improved software is developed, “future-proofing” the headset. “It’s not like your phone where you have to update the firmware every three months,” he told AVWeb, “but if improved software comes along, there’s a mini-USB plug in the power module for firmware updates.”

Dodge also said that Bose is offering a “show gift” for Sun ‘n Fun (actually available through May 3). With every purchase of an A30 headset, the buyer will receive a free set of Quiet Comfort earbuds, a $179 value.

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Rare 1950s Japanese-American Hybrid Has History
Air Shows & EventsRare 1950s Japanese-American Hybrid Has HistoryMark Phelps
Tecnam Announces Special Missions And STOL P2012 Variants
Air Shows & EventsTecnam Announces Special Missions And STOL P2012 VariantsMark Phelps
Integral R Aerobatic Trainer Makes U.S. Public Debut
Air Shows & EventsIntegral R Aerobatic Trainer Makes U.S. Public DebutMark Phelps
SNF Podcast: G100UL Update
Aviation NewsSNF Podcast: G100UL UpdateMark Phelps
AOPA Air Safety Foundation Head Promotes Safety Pause Initiative
Air Shows & EventsAOPA Air Safety Foundation Head Promotes Safety Pause InitiativeMark Phelps
SNF Video: Epic Adds 25+ New Features to Latest Variant, the E1000 AX
Air Shows & EventsSNF Video: Epic Adds 25+ New Features to Latest Variant, the E1000 AXMark Phelps