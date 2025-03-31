NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Cirrus Updates Aircraft Management App

Cirrus has overhauled its aircraft management app and added an enhanced premium version that will have a subscription fee.

Russ Niles
Cirrus released a new version of its aircraft management app that it says will streamline its operation. The next generation of the Cirrus IQ and a new premium IQ Pro were announced Monday, on the eve of Sun 'n Fun, and the company said the new version of the app will greatly enhance owner interaction in all aspects of the care and use of their airplanes. “As part of the Cirrus initiative to distill the complexities of aircraft ownership and management, the introduction of Cirrus IQ PRO empowers aircraft owners with a comprehensive solution that integrates aircraft status, flight summaries, approach score, maintenance tracking and more—all in one place,” said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus. “Cirrus IQ PRO is a powerful new tool that builds upon the company’s commitment to enhancing the digital user experience and improving pilot safety, performance and convenience.” 

The IQ PRO plan adds real-time status updates and enables operators to manage inspections and maintenance, review flight summaries and approach score in BETA, and export flight data. The basic version of the app allows operators to remotely check the health of their aircraft by viewing fluid levels, batter status and flight hours on their phones or on the My Hangar online portal. The standard app is ready for download and a trial version of IQ PRO is available for free until the end of the year, when subscription fees will be charged.

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
