Cirrus Updates Aircraft Management App

Cirrus released a new version of its aircraft management app that it says will streamline its operation. The next generation of the Cirrus IQ and a new premium IQ Pro were announced Monday, on the eve of Sun 'n Fun, and the company said the new version of the app will greatly enhance owner interaction in all aspects of the care and use of their airplanes. “As part of the Cirrus initiative to distill the complexities of aircraft ownership and management, the introduction of Cirrus IQ PRO empowers aircraft owners with a comprehensive solution that integrates aircraft status, flight summaries, approach score, maintenance tracking and more—all in one place,” said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus. “Cirrus IQ PRO is a powerful new tool that builds upon the company’s commitment to enhancing the digital user experience and improving pilot safety, performance and convenience.”