Dierks Bentley To Keynote 2025 NBAA Convention

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has announced that country music star and pilot Dierks Bentley will deliver the keynote address for the opening day of its 2025 Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) on Oct. 14 in Las Vegas.

Bentley, who has deep ties to business aviation, has relied on aviation since his early days on the tour circuit. His use of private aircraft has allowed him to bypass the traditional tour bus, enabling him to fly to concerts and quickly return home to Nashville for work and family commitments, according to the April 10 press release.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my love of aviation, and talking about how flying and aviation have impacted my life and career,” Bentley said in a video address announcing his keynote at NBAA-BACE.