The FAA is investigating after drone video of a close encounter with the Blue Angels appeared online earlier this week. In one shot, the six F/A-18s appear to pass within a few hundred feet of the drone as they performed an America Strong formation flight over Detroit on May 12. The video appears to be authentic and that means the drone operator could be in real trouble if the FAA catches up to him. He’s allegedly been identified by some social media pundits.
As is standard procedure when events like this take place, the airspace was closed by a TFR at the time and the drone also appears to have been well above the legal operating altitude of 400 feet, not to mention over a built-up area. The operator could face jail time and thousands of dollars in fines for the admittedly spectacular footage. The video has been vigorously criticized on drone forums and social media.
If indeed someone was flying a drone that close to the Blues, that person should suffer some sort of severe consequence of that action. If not, this will force the almighty powers that be, to continue the increase in regulations for drone operation. That, in turn, will spell disaster to our freedoms and people who responsibly operate drones.
Justice would be served well if there were to be drone footage of this person getting arrested.
I like your irony.
Props! 🙂
Damn. All this time, I’ve been railing about the lack of protection for us chopper pilots who daily operate in the “drone zone”, other than blind faith in the drone operator’s, “Trust us.” (Did anything ever happen to the idiot who posted drone footage of an airliner on approach to KLAS, from directly above?)
De-anonymizing drone operations is long-overdue. If I’m required to have ADS-B/out (for ATC’s benefit) drones should have it to protect MY ass.