EAA Aviation Museum To Offer Webinar Series

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Aviation Museum has announced that it will be offering a free webinar series highlighting its extensive collection. Beginning in January 2021, the series aims to share the history and stories of a different aircraft or aviation-related artifact each month. Each webinar episode will be hosted by a member of the EAA museum staff.

“With more than 100 aircraft on display in the museum and thousands of aviation artifacts in the EAA collection, the webinar series will bring original insight with every monthly episode,” the organization said.

Webinar sessions will take place at 7 p.m. central time on the second Tuesday of each month. The first of the series, to be held on January 14, will cover the museum’s Bell UH-1 Iroquois followed by an episode on the development of the F4U Corsair on February 9. Registration is required to attend and can be completed at https://eaa.org/eaa/news-and-publications/eaa-webinars.