EAA To Recognize Pilot Volunteers At AirVenture 2022

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will be recognizing people who give back to their communities via flight at its annual AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention this summer. Aiming to “raise visibility for public flying and to promote pilot volunteerism,” Public Benefit Flying Day will take place on Friday, July 29. EAA says it is working with Air Care Alliance (ACA), an umbrella group made up of more than 50 volunteer pilot organizations, for the event.

“The day recognizes those who volunteer to fly as a way to give back to the community,” EAA said. “Whether that is in healthcare to get treatment at a hospital in another state or to help a veteran get home, these flights are examples of how aviation is a positive enhancement to our society every day.”

As part of the day’s events, a group photo—for which pilot volunteers are encouraged to wear their organizations’ shirts—will be taken. Individuals wearing their public benefit flying shirts will also be given preferred seating at Theater in the Woods for the evening programs on July 29. EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022 is scheduled to take place from July 25 through 31 at Wittman Regional Airport (OSH) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.