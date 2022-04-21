EAA Young Eagles To Celebrate 30th Anniversary At AirVenture

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its Young Eagles program at AirVenture Oshkosh this year. Founded “to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation,” Young Eagles gives free introductory flight to youth ages 8–17. Introduced in May 1992, the program’s first flights took place on July 31, 1992, piloted by EAA President Tom Poberezny and first Young Eagles chairman and Academy Award-winning actor Cliff Robertson.

“Over the past three decades, more than 50,000 volunteer EAA-member pilots have flown nearly 2.3 million young people, with thousands of those Young Eagles inspired to pursue their own aviation dreams and careers,” said David Leiting, EAA Eagles Programs manager. “At Oshkosh this year, we want to recognize those volunteers, build on the program’s successes, encourage new pilots to get involved, and celebrate the lives that have been influenced by the Young Eagles program.”

EAA says its goal is to fly at least 30 Young Eagles during AirVenture 2022, which is scheduled to take place at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, from July 25 to 31. Other events planned for the occasion include Young Eagles flights in a Ford Tri-Motor and Bell 47 helicopter; a group photo at Boeing Plaza for all previous Young Eagles, Young Eagles pilots and volunteers; and an evening program at EAA’s Theater in the Woods. EAA noted that additional activities will be announced once they are confirmed.