Epic Adds 25+ New Features to Latest Variant, the E1000 AX

Epic Aircraft unveiled its latest variant, the single-engine E1000 AX single-engine turbine at the Sun ‘n Fun Aerosapace Expo in Lakeland, Florida today. It succeeds the E1000 GX and includes more than 25 new features, according to Epic, including Garmin Autothrottle and Autoland technology.

Among other new features (many associated with the Garmin G1000 NXi avionics system) are: an automatic yaw dampener; electronic brake hold; a new expansive windshield with CoolView glass; Garmin GDL 60 with PlaneSync (which automates database updates, among other features); a GRA radar altimeter; 3D Safe Taxi and Taxiway Routing; GWX 8000 StormOptix weather radar; and Ture Blue Power intelligent lithium-ion batteries.