Extra 330SX Unveiled At EAA AirVenture

Extra Aircraft unveiled one of the first U.S. models of its single-seat aerobatic Extra 330SX on Monday at IAC headquarters during EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.

The aircraft, a successor to the Extra 330SC, features a wider cockpit, shorter fuselage, redesigned cowling, increased control stick clearance, and improved headroom compared to its predecessor.

Extra said the 330SX model is much easier to fly— allowing pilots to achieve higher scores in aerobatic competitions. According to the manufacturer, “The introduction of our high-performance aileron package delivers superior roll authority. It ensures that both at a competition level and on the air show stage pilots will benefit with crisper maneuverability at all airspeeds.”

Competition aerobatic pilot Bob Freeman was the first U.S. customer for the aircraft and was scheduled to fly during the daily airshow at AirVenture.

In a social media post, Extra said, “We were thrilled to officially unveil the Extra SX to North America, showing our prototype SX001 and the Freeman Airshows SX!”

According to AOPA, the aircraft has a retail price of $550,000, and deliveries take about a year to fulfill. Extra has sold 10 of the 330SX model and produced five so far.