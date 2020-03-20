Farnborough Airshow Cancelled

The 2020 Farnborough International Airshow has been cancelled due to “factors surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19.” The show was scheduled to take place July 20-24 at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire, United Kingdom. Organizers previously stated that there was a record demand for space at the 2020 event, with work underway to make room for more exhibitors.

“We understand this news will be an incredible disappointment to all across the international aerospace industry, not to mention our important exhibitors, suppliers and visitors,” show organizers said in Fridays’ announcement. “We at Farnborough International share your disappointment that we are unable to present the Airshow as planned, but rest assured, we are determined to continue to work together and will ensure the Farnborough International Airshow returns in 2022 better than ever.”

Approximately 1500 exhibitors from 96 countries were expected to attend the Farnborough International Airshow, which is held every two years. In 2018, the event saw more than 80,000 visitors and $192 billion in business deals were announced.