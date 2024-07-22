Fatal Crash Mars AirVenture Opening Day

Two people have died after a Lancair Super ES aircraft crashed two miles south of Wittman Regional Airport during opening day of EAA AirVenture, Monday, July 22.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office the crash occurred shortly after noon and was first reported by Wittman Regional Airport air traffic controllers. In a statement, the Sheriff’s office said, “Upon arrival, responders discovered that the plane was fully engulfed in fire. At this time, we can confirm that there were two occupants in the plane, and that they are both deceased.”

EAA CEO Jack Pelton confirmed the news in his opening-day remarks, noting that the airport was temporarily shut down following the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).