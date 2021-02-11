FSANA Reschedules Conference

Joining the growing list of aviation events delayed or cancelled this year, the Flight School Association of North America (FSANA) has rescheduled its 12th Annual International Flight School Operators Conference. Originally slated for March 3-5, 2021, the event will now take place August 18-20. The conference will still be held at the Rosen Plaza in Orlando, Florida.

“Through discussions with members, suppliers, government officials and hotel management, the FSANA board and staff have decided to reschedule the 2021 conference,” the organization said. “We apologize to anyone unable to make the new date, but feel the move will make for a better conference for all who attend or exhibit.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Aero Friedrichshafen was postponed until mid-July and the annual Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) convention was pushed back until June due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. 2021 event cancellations include the Paris Air Show, Helicopter Association International (HAI) HELI-EXPO and European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE). So far, the 2021 Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo is still scheduled to take place April 13-18 and the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is planning to go forward with its 2021 AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in at the end of July.