Integral R Aerobatic Trainer Makes U.S. Public Debut

Aerobatic show performer and competitor Mike Goulian is at Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo promoting and supporting the Integral R – the two-place all-composite aerobatic trainer/sportplane designed and built by Toulouse, France-based Aura Aero. At a press conference on the show’s opening day, he discussed how he and his team got going on the project.

“It started in 2018 when we visited Toulouse and not only fell in love with the airplane, we fell in love with the company. It’s passion, dedication and know-how that really makes an airplane like this work.”

Goulian went on to describe his family’s 50 years in the pilot-training business, during which they have generated “tens of thousands of pilots – and worn out a few aerobatic trainers along the way.”

He described how aerobatics make a pilot better, and how many students who learned their first maneuvers 20 years ago are still flying in competition. “It’s a sticky sport,” he said. “People love it.”

Goulian went on to bemoan the fact that most aerobatic trainers today are 40 to 50 years old. The Integral, he said, fits the modern role of a sport plane that appeals to enthusiasts, new aerobatic students, and competition pilots, alike, adding, “You probably will see one or two in the airshow business in the next five or so years.”