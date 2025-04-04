NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

King Schools Awards Pilot Education Scholarships

Award also includes lifetime subscriptions to King Schools courses.

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

$5,000 scholarship recipient Collin McDonald is flanked by aviation training legends John and Martha King. AVWeb photo: Mark Phelps

John and Martha King of King Schools today awarded $5,000 scholarships to two young pilots. The scholarships are awarded in cooperation with the national Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI) and Women in Aviation International (WAI), respectively.

The winner of the WAI scholarship is Lily Mocharnuk, from the Dallas, Texas, area. Mocharnuk had her first flight at the age of eight in a Cessna 182 Skylane. She has earned a Bachelor of Science degree and is currently an American Airlines flight attendant.

She has devoted volunteer time with several aviation organizations, including WAI, and offers free tutoring and mentoring support to student pilots. She intends to use the scholarship money to pursue a certified flight instructor (CFI) rating.

Collin McDonald, winner of the NAFI scholarship, serves as an aviation educator specializing in aviation safety at Middle Tennessee State University. He is a flight instructor with a master's degree in Aeronautical Science. His master's thesis explored the effect of Cal Rodgers’ 1911 transcontinental flight in the Wright Flyer “Vin Fiz” on future airline development.

Both scholarship recipients also receive a lifetime subscription to King Schools courses and recurrent instructor training.

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Swift Confident Its 100R Unleaded Will Be The Last Fuel Standing
Air Shows & EventsSwift Confident Its 100R Unleaded Will Be The Last Fuel StandingRuss Niles
Stallion 51 Helps Keep JackAces Mustangs Flying
Air Shows & EventsStallion 51 Helps Keep JackAces Mustangs FlyingMark Phelps
Innospec Wants To Discontinue Producing Tetraethyl Lead (TEL) By 2030
Air Shows & EventsInnospec Wants To Discontinue Producing Tetraethyl Lead (TEL) By 2030Mark Phelps
Lawmakers Push For Airport TFR Relief
Aviation NewsLawmakers Push For Airport TFR ReliefAmelia Walsh
Senate Committee Weighs Subpoena Over Army’s ADS-B Report
Aviation NewsSenate Committee Weighs Subpoena Over Army’s ADS-B ReportAmelia Walsh
FAA Announces New Measures To Support Air Traffic Controllers At Reagan National
Aviation NewsFAA Announces New Measures To Support Air Traffic Controllers At Reagan NationalAmelia Walsh