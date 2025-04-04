King Schools Awards Pilot Education Scholarships

John and Martha King of King Schools today awarded $5,000 scholarships to two young pilots. The scholarships are awarded in cooperation with the national Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI) and Women in Aviation International (WAI), respectively.

The winner of the WAI scholarship is Lily Mocharnuk, from the Dallas, Texas, area. Mocharnuk had her first flight at the age of eight in a Cessna 182 Skylane. She has earned a Bachelor of Science degree and is currently an American Airlines flight attendant.

She has devoted volunteer time with several aviation organizations, including WAI, and offers free tutoring and mentoring support to student pilots. She intends to use the scholarship money to pursue a certified flight instructor (CFI) rating.

Collin McDonald, winner of the NAFI scholarship, serves as an aviation educator specializing in aviation safety at Middle Tennessee State University. He is a flight instructor with a master's degree in Aeronautical Science. His master's thesis explored the effect of Cal Rodgers’ 1911 transcontinental flight in the Wright Flyer “Vin Fiz” on future airline development.