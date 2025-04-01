MOSAIC Progressing, 2025 Approval Likely

By Cayla McLeod

Sun ‘n Fun kicked off on Tuesday, April 1 with a highly publicized MOSAIC update that did not include any big reveal—nor did it offer a hard timeframe for ratification of the proposal.

The panel, hosted by the Light Aircraft Manufacturers Association, featured a range of industry executives including Scott Severen, President and Chairman of the Board of the Light Aircraft Manufacturers Association, Darren Pleasance, President of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Jack Pelton, Chairman of the Board of the Experimental Aircraft Association, and Adam Morrison, Vice Chair of ASTM 37.

“What all is in MOSAIC is so different than what is in our existing light sport requirements,” said Pelton. “The biggest change being that an LSA is defined by its weight at 1320 pounds maximum gross weight. Under MOSAIC, we get rid of the weight requirement completely and it goes to a performance based standard. So any airplane that meets a set of performance parameters based on clean configuration stall speed. What has so far been agreed to by the FAA is 54 knots clean stall speed. We did in our comments ask to get that raised to 58.”

Pelton later added that the stall speed increase of four knots would include approximately 70% of all “current single engine piston aircraft in the fleet would qualify to be flown as a light sport aircraft.”

The four panelists noted that MOSAIC delays are largely due to the recent exchange of power at the White House, however an estimated timeframe is on the horizon. “We’re not hearing anything to suggest that this is at risk of being killed,” stated Pleasance. “There is pressure within the FAA to get this across the line. I’d love for it to happen in time for AirVenture… but somewhere in that time range seems to be about the right time.”

“August is probably what we’re going to be looking at,” added Severen.

Pleasance noted that MOSAIC will expand opportunities for pilots within his organization and beyond. “A host of aircraft will be able to become used for light sport training and a light sport license,” stated Pleasance. “That can only reduce the cost. This will lower the barriers to entry and a lot of new folks coming into aviation.”