NBAA Plans For In-Person Convention

Alongside other major aviation events, the annual National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) is returning to an in-person format this year. Scheduled for Oct. 12-14, 2021, the show will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) in Las Vegas, Nevada. As previously reported by AVweb, NBAA-BACE 2020 was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“On every level, Las Vegas is ready to host NBAA-BACE,” said NBAA senior vice president for events Chris Strong. “We are going to host one of the most impactful and inspiring events in the show’s history, and we look forward to seeing everyone at NBAA-BACE this October.”

Since it last hosted NBAA-BACE, LVCC has added a new hall that will house NBAA’s Indoor Aircraft Display and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Pavilion. According to NBAA, it currently has fewer than 100 exhibit spaces still available for the show. Also improving chances for a significant turnout, Las Vegas officially lifted all COVID-19-related restrictions on June 1.