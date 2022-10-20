GE Honda Competes 100 Percent SAF Testing On HF120 Engine

GE Honda Aero Engines (GHAE) has completed ground testing of its HF120 engine using 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), the company announced at the 2022 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition. The test, which compared engine performance using 100 percent SAF to performance with Jet A/A1, took place at GE’s Peebles Test Operations facility in Peebles, Ohio. GHAE reported that test results were favorable, with 100 percent SAF usage resulting in equivalent engine performance to JetA.

“As our testing shows, the HF120 engine can operate on approved SAF today and in the future,” said GHAE President Melvyn Heard. “Our customers can be confident that the HF120 engine can help them meet their sustainability goals to reduce CO2 emissions in flight, thanks to the HF120’s innovative design features.”

According to GHAE, the test used hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids synthetic paraffinic kerosene (HEFA-SPK) produced from plant-based used cooking oil, waste fats and greases. The HF120 engine, which powers the HondaJet, can currently operate on blends of up to 50 percent SAF. GHAE noted that both of its parent companies, GE and Honda, are part of international efforts to “standardize industry specifications and ensure the safety of SAF.”