NBAA 2022: Garmin’s Turboprop Avionics

There are plenty of aging turboprops in need of avionics upgrades and Garmin has a long and growing list of STC approvals for its retrofit flight displays, engine monitoring system, navigators and GFC 600 autopilot. Aviation Consumer magazine Editor-in-Chief and AVweb contributor Larry Anglisano caught up with Garmin’s Dave Brown at the NBAA-BACE 2022 gathering in Orlando, Florida, for a kiosk demo.