NBAA 2022: New Avidyne For Old Jets

There are plenty of aging jets and turboprops that are still good airplanes, but many need affordable modern flight management systems with precision GPS approach capability that can display on the existing EFIS. Avidyne has a solution with its Atlas retrofit FMS and it was showing the system at the 2022 NBAA-BACE convention in Orlando, Florida. Aviation Consumer magazine Editor-in-Chief Larry Anglisano caught up with Avidyne’s Tom Harper for an update.
