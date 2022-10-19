NBAA 2022: Paint Job Planning With Sherwin-Williams

If you’ve tried to visualize what your aircraft would look like with new paint colors you know it’s not nearly as easy as it seems. But Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings has a new paint planning utility to start the project in the right direction so you’ll be better prepared to work with scheme designers and paint shops for the final product. In this video, Aviation Consumer Editor-in-Chief Larry Anglisano caught up with Julie Voisin from Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings at the 2022 NBAA-BACE convention in Orlando for a look at the company’s interactive paint color visualizer program.