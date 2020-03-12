NBAA Cancels Conferences Over Coronavirus Concerns

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has announced the cancellation of its 2020 International Operators Conference (IOC2020) and 2020 Business Aircraft Finance, Registration & Legal Conference due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The organization will also be concluding its Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference (SDC) at close of business today, a day before it was scheduled to end. SDC opened on Tuesday at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“As with all NBAA events, we view our participants as partners whose health, safety and security is always our foremost concern, and that is the guiding principle behind our decision on these three events,” said NBAA President Ed Bolen. “We will keep members and partners apprised with regard to how this challenging and continually evolving situation impacts upcoming events.”

IOC2020 was scheduled for March 16-19 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NBAA says it is “exploring options for allowing participants to attend a virtual version of the event in April.” The Business Aircraft Finance, Registration & Legal Conference was planned for March 22-24 in Amelia Island, Florida. According to NBAA, it is currently evaluating all of its events between now and July 1, 2020, and expects to provide more information soon.