NBAA To Require Vaccination For Oct. 12-14 Las Vegas Show

NBAA has adopted a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for its 2021 NBAA-BACE show in Las Vegas next month. Citing what he called “decades” of safety and responsibility on the part of the aviation industry, NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said, “We are leveraging that approach to aviation safety to guide us with regard to NBAA-BACE [Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition]. We are taking guidance from health and safety experts and adopting trade show best practices. Including a vaccine requirement in the comprehensive safety protocols for the show will create the most interactive environment possible for buying, selling, networking, and learning.”

An NBAA spokesperson said the association has received support from OEMs and attendees on the decision and is “working with leading companies on how the verification [process] will work.” NBAA-BACE is scheduled to run Oct. 12-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The exhibit floor for this year’s show is sold out, NBAA said, and will include new internal venues such as the Maintenance Pavilion and the Owner/Single-Pilot Pavilion, as well as a number of expected product announcements. Bolen said, “This is an exciting time for business aviation. Flight activity is high, transactions are strong, and innovations are coming to the market at an accelerated pace.”

NBAA noted in its announcement that vaccine mandates have been adopted by other trade shows and live events in the area, including Las Vegas Raiders football games, CES (formerly officially named the Consumer Electronic Show) and the National Broadcasters annual trade event. “By adopting a vaccine requirement, [NBAA] anticipates mask wearing will be a personal choice for attendees and exhibitors,” NBAA said.