L-29 pilot Aaron Hogue was killed Sunday during the Jet Gold Race at the Stihl National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nevada. Organizers suspended all racing after the accident, which occurred at Outer Pylon 5 about 3:45 p.m. local time. As seen in the accompanying video (graphic and disturbing content) Hogue’s aircraft was turning at high speed when it lost altitude at high speed and exploded.
“All other pilots landed safely and race operations for 2022 have been suspended,” the organization said. “We express our deepest sympathies to the pilot’s family and friends, as well as racers and race fans who make up our September family.” It would appear Hogue was the only casualty in the tragedy. “The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” an event spokesman tweeted. “The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.”
“Hogue’s aircraft was turning at high speed when it lost altitude at high speed and exploded. ”
Makes it sound like an in-flight explosion when put that way.
The pilot did not recover from the the descent, and the aircraft impacted the ground in a steep turn, while apparently structurally intact.
Technically at this point it did NOT explode, but the suddenly breached fuel tanks did result in a rapid burn of the remaining fuel (headlines like to use the term ‘fireball’), as is typical in a destructive impact of this kind.
Very sad to see. Given what appears to be a sudden high-G pull immediately prior to the beginning of the descent, it may be a case of G-LOC.
That’s a possibility. Was this pilot an experienced racer?
Yep agreed.
On the video, which I saw on an ABC site, it appears there is fire/ejecta streaming out behind the aircraft before it impacts. Am a retired A&P so that caught my eye.
It looks like he was distracted during the high G turn, and didn’t notice the descent. Those jet racers fly on the ragged edge: Traffic, High Gs, Low Altitude and speeds that don’t allow the slightest inattention, especially when you’re rounding pylons. Like the T-6 Races, these aircraft appear evenly matched. Hence, they’ll cluster in groups instead of spreading out.
The L29 is certified to 8G’s. Without a pressure suit you will most likely loose consciousness at 5G’s. I did. This may be the second time an L29 pilot is killed in a low altitude high speed sharp turn.
L39.
No, L29.
A G-suit (not a pressure suit, which is a whole different animal) obviously helps, about 1.5G worth. But a well-conditioned pilot can sustain 9G and more without one, provided he stays ahead of the G-onset. All pilots of high-performance fighters demonstrate that in a centrifuge before going to the airplane. Top-level airshow performers will pull more than that during their performances. Even aging, recreational aerobatic pilots like me routinely pull 5-6G with no problem, (though I don’t do it in a traffic jam low to the ground).
The Blue Angels routinely endure 6 G maneuvers, and they don’t wear G suits. Military pilots are subjected to simulated G loads up to 8, and they learn how to minimize those loads to remain conscious and functioning. This aircraft is a trainer, and most likely equipped with G suit equipment to keep the neophytes from conking out during loops and steep banks. One F-4 pilot related his dogfight experience with a Mig, claiming he pulled to 12 Gs. I dunno, that might be Kentucky Windage.
If Russ wrote this as an educated aviation writer (maybe cut and Paste from some one else uninformed in aviation matter) shame on you!
Cameron G above more accurately discussed the events as the video shows
Well, shame on me, I guess. 100 percent virgin prose from me. I suppose I could have included “on impact” but I thought the video was pretty self explanatory. As for the distinction between explosion and fireball I argue they are virtually interchangeable although I think fireball is well, inflammatory.
It’s a dangerous sport…Low altitude, fast with little reaction time before you hit the ground. Part of Reno Air Racing.
Absolutely. It is risky for both participants and spectators. I wouldn’t go anywhere near it, but I respect the rights of those who hold this event. Closed-course air racing has a long and storied history in the U.S.A.
My father wangled a spot on the course for the Mojave, CA 1000 (Kilometer) Air Races, and we were assigned to monitor the pylon for pilots cutting inside. It was absolutely amazing how fast and low those old fighters operated during the race. On occasion, we would hit the deck in fear of getting our heads chopped off by a wingtip. One year, they had a DC-7 entered in that race. That was comical.
Where’s the link to the “accompanying video” ?
The race organization took the video down.
There are several other videos out there. They all end the same way.
Try this link: https://youtu.be/zZzGdVQHoaQ