Stallion 51 Helps Keep JackAces Mustangs Flying

Airshow fans enjoying the sights and sounds of the 2025 edition of the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo couldn’t help looking up when a trio of P-51 Mustangs roared through the sky behind their Merlin engines. The three-ship JackAces Aerobatic Team consists of pilots Lou Horschel, Ariel Luedi and Marco Rusconi flying Mustangs “Mad Max,” “Little Witch” and “Cheryl Lynn,” (respectively). Luedi owns Little Witch—Horschel owns the other two (Cheryl Lynn is named for his wife).

When AVweb stopped by the JackAces/Stallion 51 display in the Warbird area of Sun ‘n Fun, Beth Saxon got the short straw when they asked around for someone to talk. She patiently outlined the history of Stallion 51—one of (if not THE) legacy organizations for P-51 training and general support in the world. She explained that the JackAces team is closely associated with Stallion 51. All its pilots undergo recurrent training there—and Mad Max and Little Witch, with their dual controls, are among the instructional Mustangs in the Stallion 51 fleet. Horschel acquired the more conventional single-control Cheryl Lynn just last year. JackAces performs regularly throughout the regular airshow season, which Saxon described as, roughly, from April through October.

It might be logical to assume that those with the economic means to become involved with P-51 Mustang training might be—shall we say—on the arrogant side. But Saxon describes her work at Stallion 51 as “the sweetest job on Earth.” From high-net-worth customers, to three-star generals, to astronauts, she said, “Everyone is nice.” (Though … she did acknowledge there was once “one person” who broke the string).

Stallion 51 offers orientation flights, initial training and recurrent training in the P-51. The latter two, obviously, are for owners or regular pilots of Mustangs. But orientation flights are for anyone, including non-pilots. All will get a full classroom and cockpit briefing and the chance to handle the controls. That may include flying as much as 95% of the one-hour experience, with as much aerobatic flying as the customer can stomach.