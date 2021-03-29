Piper To Attend Sun ‘N Fun

Piper Aircraft has announced that it plans to put in an appearance at this year’s Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo. Like many others, the company has not attended an in-person tradeshow in over a year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Piper says it plans to implement safety measures at its booth including social distancing signage, a hand sanitizer station with temperature reading capability, downloadable product brochures and regular cleaning throughout the day.

“The team has put much thought into developing standards and best practices to enable us to physically participate at industry events while still facing a pandemic”, said Piper vice president for sales, marketing and customer support Ron Gunnarson. “Given our commitment to safety and the measures that we are implementing, we feel confident that being present at Sun-n-Fun is the right choice.”

Piper’s static display will feature an M600 SLS equipped with the HALO safety system/Garmin Autoland along with a Seminole and an Archer. As previously reported by AVweb, Sun ‘n Fun organizers say they are expecting about 390 exhibitors to attend the event. Sun ‘n Fun 2021 is scheduled to take place April 13-18, 2021, at Florida’s Lakeland Linder Regional Airport (KLAL).