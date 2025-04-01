AOPA Air Safety Foundation Head Promotes Safety Pause Initiative

Senior v-p of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s Air Safety Institute Mike Ginter addressed a press conference this morning on the opening day of Sun ‘n Fun 2025 today to promote the multi-organization National Pause for General Aviation Safety initiative. The purpose of the cooperative effort is to encourage pilots to deliberate and be more conscientious in the name of general aviation safety.

Ginter said, “At the AOPA Air Safety Institute, we believe every GA pilot has a responsibility to themselves, their loved ones, the industry, and the public to be as conscientious, disciplined, and deliberate about general aviation safety as possible. Taking this pause will make all of us safer pilots.”