AOPA Air Safety Foundation Head Promotes Safety Pause Initiative

Four other GA groups join forces in the effort

Mark Phelps
Senior v-p of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s Air Safety Institute Mike Ginter addressed a press conference this morning on the opening day of Sun ‘n Fun 2025 today to promote the multi-organization National Pause for General Aviation Safety initiative. The purpose of the cooperative effort is to encourage pilots to deliberate and be more conscientious in the name of general aviation safety.

Ginter said, “At the AOPA Air Safety Institute, we believe every GA pilot has a responsibility to themselves, their loved ones, the industry, and the public to be as conscientious, disciplined, and deliberate about general aviation safety as possible. Taking this pause will make all of us safer pilots.”

Other advocacy groups associated with the effort include the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA); NATA (formerly known as the National Air Transportation Association); the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA); and the Vertical Aviation Association (VAA -formerly known as the Helicopter Association International). The groups direct their members to reach out to GAsafe.org where they will find content related to improving the safety of their operations.

Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
