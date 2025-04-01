Sun ‘n Fun CEO Reassures That Airport Expansion Would Be Good

Gene Conrad, installed as President and CEO of the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo in 2022, has assuring words for those who worry that increased usage of the show site, Lakeland Linder Airport (KLAL), will compromise the future of the event. As former director of the airport, the Oshkosh, Wisconsin-raised Conrad has deep insight into the planning of the airport and its future expansion.

He assured Sun ‘n Fun showgoers at a press conference today that the show will not only be safe at KLAL, which he pointed out is the 100th busiest airport in the U.S., but even flourish in the future.

In the first place, he reminded the press briefing, plans for adding the sometimes-feared new parallel Runway 10/28 will not be implemented for eight to 10 years. He made the case that adding the new runway, though it will impinge on the existing footprint, will ultimately provide more capacity and flexibility for the Sun ‘n Fun experience.