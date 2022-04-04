Hartzell’s Presence At Sun ‘n Fun Focuses On Backcountry Flying

Hartzell Propeller’s focus at its Sun ‘n Fun display is backcountry flying, including its carbon fiber Trailblazer and aluminum Voyager props. Hartzell tech experts, salespeople and executives will be at the show Lakeland-Linder Regional Airport (KLAL) in Florida April 5–10 to answer questions on all its propellers.

Further supporting backcountry applications for its products, Hartzell’s management is extending a $1,000 discount to members of the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) on all new Hartzell backcountry propellers and making a $250 contribution to the RAF for every member who buys a new Hartzell prop for backcountry flying, until the end of 2022.

Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge said, “The Voyager is now STC-approved for the large fleet of Cessna 180/182/185/206 aircraft, powered by Continental 520 and 550 engines. The Voyager, which has been well received by bush pilots, was previously approved for Cessna’s A185E/F Skywagon and AgCarryall aircraft.”

“The Trailblazer has been around for eight years now and is one of the most popular two- and three-blade propellers in all of General Aviation. It is favored by private pilots, OEMs and modifiers for backcountry and bush flying,” Frigge added.

Hartzell is continuing its support of the Sun ‘n Fun airshow, sponsoring the following performers, all flying aircraft equipped with Hartzell propellers: Kevin Coleman, Michael Goulian, Greg Koontz, Jim Peitz, Redline Airshows, and Bill Stein.

Goulian will be at the Hartzell booth (B-034/035) at 10:30 am on Wednesday, April 6 to sign autographs.