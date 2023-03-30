Sun ‘n Fun 2023: Interview With ACE CEO Gene Conrad

The 49th annual Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo is underway at Lakeland Linder International Airport in Lakeland, Florida. President and CEO of Sun ‘n Fun and the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE) Gene Conrad, who took over following the retirement of John “Lites” Leenhouts last year, sat down with AVweb to discuss changes, challenges and plans for the show’s future.
It was a relatively large event. But it was what I didn’t see that was troubling. There were many companies that were not there for various reasons.