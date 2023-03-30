Sun ‘n Fun 2023: Superior Custom Instrument Panels

Larry Anglisano
These days, major avionics upgrades include sourcing a new instrument panel to accommodate large flight displays. It’s a pricey and time-consuming effort that many shops outsource or take a long time to do themselves. Texas-based Superior Aircraft Components has the process down to a science and not only designs and produces high-quality custom panels, but the company pumps them out in an impressively short amount of time. Aviation Consumer Editor-in-Chief Larry Anglisano stopped by the Superior booth at Sun ‘n Fun where company founder Cranston Kincaid talked through the process and showed off some impressive work.

